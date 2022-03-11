Strong winds forecast in Sussex

Here is the weather forecast for Sussex today (Friday, March 11).

By Sam Morton
Friday, 11th March 2022, 8:38 am
Updated Friday, 11th March 2022, 8:40 am

The Met Office has predicted that winds will be strong for much of the day.

It will be dry but mostly cloudy initially, before cloud thickens from late morning as outbreaks of rain arrive from the west. These could be 'briefly heavy'.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

It will feel cool, with temperatures peaking at 13 degrees Celsius.

Sussex weather forecast

Tonight, it will cloudy with some outbreaks of rain. Temperatures will drop as low as five degrees.

Looking ahead to the weekend, it will be a mostly cloudy start to the day on Saturday, with 'isolated showers and strong winds;.

It will become brighter from late morning as clouds break and showers clear. It will be a dry but windy and 'increasingly cloudy night'.

Strong winds will continue on Sunday with outbreaks of rain followed by showers.

Have you read?: Car and van involved in crash near Sussex tourist attraction and signalling fault causes train delays

Angmering crash: Concern for man and child seen leaving car

Drivers warned as major road closes again

Met OfficeSussexTemperaturesAngmering