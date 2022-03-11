Strong winds forecast in Sussex

The Met Office has predicted that winds will be strong for much of the day.

It will be dry but mostly cloudy initially, before cloud thickens from late morning as outbreaks of rain arrive from the west. These could be 'briefly heavy'.

It will feel cool, with temperatures peaking at 13 degrees Celsius.

Sussex weather forecast

Tonight, it will cloudy with some outbreaks of rain. Temperatures will drop as low as five degrees.

Looking ahead to the weekend, it will be a mostly cloudy start to the day on Saturday, with 'isolated showers and strong winds;.

It will become brighter from late morning as clouds break and showers clear. It will be a dry but windy and 'increasingly cloudy night'.

Strong winds will continue on Sunday with outbreaks of rain followed by showers.