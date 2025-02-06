Stunning new pictures show halo moon over West Wittering beach

The pictures, sent in by Sussex World reader Ben Street, show a halo moon in the night sky over one of the county’s most picturesque beaches.

As spectral as it is stunning, a halo moon occurs when lunar light refracts through ice crystals in cirrus clouds, bending and exaggerating the moon’s rays.

The shape of the ice crystals, which are usually found at altitudes of between 20,000 and 40,000 feet, focuses light into a halo around the moon and, because ice crystals are hexagonal, these lunar halos are almost always the same size, with a 22 degree radius and 44 degree diameter.

It’s a rare, not to mention stunning, sight, but these pictures come at an interesting time for stargazers all over the UK. Later this month, seven planets will be visible in the night sky, as Mercury joins Venus, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus and Neptune in a rare alignment.

The eight major planets of the solar system all move around the sun at vastly different speeds. Mercury completes a full orbit in just 88 earth-days but Neptune, at the other end of the spectrum (and the solar system itself), takes 165 earth years, or 60,190 days to go around the sun.

That means seven-planet alignments like this, during which each planet is lined up on the same side of the sun, are beautifully rare, and stargazers all over the world will no doubt be dusting off their telescopes to make the most of it.

