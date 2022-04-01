According to the Met Office, Sussex is expected to see temperatures hit -3° and -4° during the early hours of Saturday morning.

There will be a widespread frost developing inland this evening and tonight with a chance of some mist and fog patches around dawn.

Today, April 1, is also the first day of the energy bill hike, with regulator Ofgem increasing its prices by 54 per cent.

While Sussex is facing a cold snap, scenes like this are unlikely

Prices are set to increase from £1,277 a year to £1,971 a year for those paying by direct debit – adding £693 a year to the average household bill.