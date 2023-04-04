Here is a look ahead at the weather for Sussex over the Easter weekend.

According to BBC Weather, Sussex is meant to shine over the Easter weekend with an average temperature of 13 degrees in most places in the county.

It will even get to 14 degrees in Horsham and Chichester.

Today’s weather (March 4) is mostly sunny with an average temperature of 10 degrees. It is expected to be 12 degrees in Horsham.

The county will experience moderate rain on bank holiday Monday but the temperature will remain on average about 13 degrees.

Here are today’s (March 4) weather forecasts around Sussex:

It will be sunny with a gentle breeze in Brighton today (March 4) with an average temperature of 10 degrees

It will be sunny with a gentle breeze in Eastbourne today (March 4) with an average temperature of 9 degrees

It will be sunny with a gentle breeze in Hastings today (March 4) with an average temperature of 9 degrees

It will be sunny with a gentle breeze in Chichester today (March 4) with an average temperature of 11 degrees