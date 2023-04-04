Sun hits Sussex for the Easter break: How long will it last? What's the forecast for the Easter Weekend?
Here is a look ahead at the weather for Sussex over the Easter weekend.
By Ellis Peters
Published 4th Apr 2023, 11:40 BST
According to BBC Weather, Sussex is meant to shine over the Easter weekend with an average temperature of 13 degrees in most places in the county.
It will even get to 14 degrees in Horsham and Chichester.
Today’s weather (March 4) is mostly sunny with an average temperature of 10 degrees. It is expected to be 12 degrees in Horsham.
The county will experience moderate rain on bank holiday Monday but the temperature will remain on average about 13 degrees.
See more: Theft in Crawley: Two high-value Vera Wang rings taken from jewellery store in County Mall, New Horsham incinerator 'will burn more waste than originally suggested', East Sussex asylum seekers site - Council cancels meetings 'for councillors' safety'
Here are today’s (March 4) weather forecasts around Sussex:
Page 1 of 2