Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 hours ago Eurovision 2023: UK cities hosting official events - here’s where
1 hour ago TikTok fined £12.7m for child data protection breaches
1 hour ago Here’s why Twitter’s bird logo is now a dog
1 hour ago Virgin Media down for thousands of users across the UK
1 hour ago UK time for Donald Trump appearance in New York court
2 hours ago Jet2 passenger dies on UK-bound flight

Sun hits Sussex for the Easter break: How long will it last? What's the forecast for the Easter Weekend?

Here is a look ahead at the weather for Sussex over the Easter weekend.

By Ellis Peters
Published 4th Apr 2023, 11:40 BST

According to BBC Weather, Sussex is meant to shine over the Easter weekend with an average temperature of 13 degrees in most places in the county.

It will even get to 14 degrees in Horsham and Chichester.

Today’s weather (March 4) is mostly sunny with an average temperature of 10 degrees. It is expected to be 12 degrees in Horsham.

The county will experience moderate rain on bank holiday Monday but the temperature will remain on average about 13 degrees.

See more: Theft in Crawley: Two high-value Vera Wang rings taken from jewellery store in County Mall, New Horsham incinerator 'will burn more waste than originally suggested', East Sussex asylum seekers site - Council cancels meetings 'for councillors' safety'

Here are today’s (March 4) weather forecasts around Sussex:

It will be sunny with a gentle breeze in Brighton today (March 4) with an average temperature of 10 degrees

1. Sun hits Sussex for the Easter break: How long will it last? What's the forecast for the Easter Weekend?

It will be sunny with a gentle breeze in Brighton today (March 4) with an average temperature of 10 degrees Photo: Accredited

It will be sunny with a gentle breeze in Eastbourne today (March 4) with an average temperature of 9 degrees

2. Sun hits Sussex for Easter break: How long will it last? What's the forecast for the Easter Weekend?

It will be sunny with a gentle breeze in Eastbourne today (March 4) with an average temperature of 9 degrees Photo: Accredited

It will be sunny with a gentle breeze in Hastings today (March 4) with an average temperature of 9 degrees

3. Sun hits Sussex for the Easter break: How long will it last? What's the forecast for the Easter Weekend?

It will be sunny with a gentle breeze in Hastings today (March 4) with an average temperature of 9 degrees Photo: Accredited

It will be sunny with a gentle breeze in Chichester today (March 4) with an average temperature of 11 degrees

4. Sun hits Sussex for the Easter break: How long will it last? What's the forecast for the Easter Weekend?

It will be sunny with a gentle breeze in Chichester today (March 4) with an average temperature of 11 degrees Photo: Accredited

Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Council