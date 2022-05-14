Early areas of clouds have cleared to reveal a fine day this morning (Saturday).

The Met Office has forecast 'plenty of sunshine and light winds' throughout the day.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It will become very warm for many in Sussex but will feel cooler in coastal districts. Temperatures will peak at 24 degrees Celsius.

Here is your weekend weather forecast for Sussex

Met Office meteorologist Aidan McGivern said Saturday 'could be the warmest day of the year so far, across the UK'.

Cloud and sporadic rain and showers are likely to spread northeast during the evening. Some of this will be on the heavy side, 'with a risk of thunder'. Temperatures will drop as low as seven degrees Celsius.

The sun is set to disappear on Sunday.

The Met Office predicts a cloudy day, with outbreaks of rain and showers at first, 'perhaps with thunder'.

These conditions should gradually move away to the north, 'leaving a drier and warmer afternoon'. Albeit quite breezy, the maximum temperature will be 25 degrees Celsius.