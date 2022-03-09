Sunshine to break through early cloud in Sussex

According to the Met Office, the sun will eventually break through the early cloud, by the afternoon, and it will stay dry.

It will feel mild in the afternoon sunshine, although this will be 'tempered by a brisk breeze'.

Temperatures will peak at 14 degrees Celsius. Lows of seven degrees have been forecast for this evening.

It will become 'generally cloudy' overnight, although a few clearer spells are 'possible in the east'. A mild night is expected.

'Some patchy light rain' could arrive in Sussex on Thursday and it will remain 'rather cloudy'. Some places could stay mostly dry.