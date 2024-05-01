Sussex and Surrey to be hit by potential thunderstorms amid yellow weather warning

A yellow weather warning for thunderstorms has been issued in Sussex and Surrey today (Wednesday, May 1)
Sam Pole
By Sam Pole
Published 1st May 2024, 13:21 BST
Updated 1st May 2024, 14:44 BST
The Met Office’s alert, which runs from 11pm on Wednesday to 6am on Thursday, May 2, has warned that there is a ‘small chance of disruption’ from potential thunderstorms.

"Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services,” the national weather service reported.

"Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

A yellow weather warning for thunderstorms has been issued in Sussex and Surrey today (Wednesday, April 1)A yellow weather warning for thunderstorms has been issued in Sussex and Surrey today (Wednesday, April 1)
"There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost

“There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.”

The Met Office said that the thunderstorms are expected to bring ‘heavy spells of rain accompanied by frequent lightning’.

