There are multiple reports of fallen trees, and other weather-related incidents, after the latest yellow wind warning in Sussex and Surrey.

The Met Office warned that ‘strong and gusty winds may bring some disruption’ between 6am on Monday (January 27) and 6am on Tuesday (January 28).

The warning covers the majority of the UK – including Sussex and Surrey.

Gusts to 60 or 70 mph are ‘possible near the coast’, with gusts of 50mph ‘possible inland’, the Met Office reported.

“It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves,” the yellow alert read.

"Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely.

"Some short term loss of power and other services is possible.

"Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely.”

West Sussex Highways said its teams received ‘32 emergency reports’ over the weekend, including fallen trees and flooding.

A social media post added: “We have also had multiple reports in this morning of fallen trees.

“We have yellow warnings for wind and rain today so please take care when out an about. If you spot an emergency while on your travels please call us on 01243 642105.”

– Mannings Heath, near Horsham: Road partially blocked due to fallen tree on A281 Brighton Road both ways near Pound Lane. ‘Approach with care’.

– Crawley South / Balcombe: Road closed due to fallen tree on B2036 London Road both ways from M23 J10A to B2110 Paddockhurst Road.

– Mountfield: A2100 London Road between Battle and John's Cross roundabout closed both ways due to a fallen tree.

– Woking: Road closed due to ‘unsafe building’ on A320 Victoria Way southbound from A324 Lockfield Drive to Goldsworth Road.

Around 10.30pm on Sunday, Wannock Road is Polegate was blocked by a fallen tree – and the police were pictured at the scene. This has since been cleared.

Meanwhile, on the railway line, a tree has fallen between Crowborough and Uckfield.

Southern Rail reported the incident on social media at 5.30am.

"There is a tree blocking the railway between Crowborough and Uckfield,” the post on X read.

"No trains will be able to run in this area, and you will need to use an alternative route.

“Trains on the route between London Bridge and Uckfield, will terminate and restart at Crowborough as a result of this incident.

“This means you will between Uckfield and Crowborough in both directions, you may need to use an alternative route this morning.”

In an update at 7.20am, Southern Rail reported that Network Rail engineers were on site ‘working to clear the track’.

Ticket acceptance is in place on alternative routes to ‘help passengers complete their journey’.

Southern Rail added: “Using an alternative route may extend your journey time by up to 60 minutes in total.

“We advise you to leave plenty of extra time to complete your journey and check well in advance before you travel.

“Journey planners and station information screens are being kept up to date with the latest train running information to help you plan your commute this morning.”

The tree has since been cleared from the line and trains are now able to run to and from Uckfield. Trains were still subject to residual delays at 8.30am but, at 9am, Southern Rail reported: “Disruption caused by this incident has now ended. No further trains are being affected by this incident.”

The Met Office said a ‘period of strong and gusty southwesterly winds’ is likely to affect southern parts of England and Wales through Monday ‘and at first on Tuesday’.

To ‘give yourself the best chance of avoiding delays’, check road conditions if driving, or bus and train timetables – ‘amending your travel plans if necessary’.

The Met Office added: “People cope better with power cuts when they have prepared for them in advance. It’s easy to do; consider gathering torches and batteries, a mobile phone power pack and other essential items.

"If you are on the coast, stay safe during stormy weather by being aware of large waves. Even from the shore large breaking waves can sweep you off your feet and out to sea. Take care if walking near cliffs; know your route and keep dogs on a lead. In an emergency, call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.

"Be prepared for weather warnings to change quickly: when a weather warning is issued, the Met Office recommends staying up to date with the weather forecast in your area.”