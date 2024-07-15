Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A two-day weather warning has been issued across the UK – including Sussex and Surrey.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Met Office’s yellow warning – in place from 3pm today (Monday, July 15) until 9am on Tuesday – states that heavy rain may lead to a ‘risk of localised flooding’.

“There is a slight chance of power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses,” a Met Office spokesperson said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings.

Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures. (Photo taken in Brighton by Peter Nicholls/Getty Images)

"Where flooding occurs, there is a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services.

"Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.”

The Met Office warned that outbreaks of rain – ‘heavy at times with a risk of thunder’ – are expected to develop later on Monday afternoon and then move northwards through the evening and overnight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Between 15 and 20 mm rain ‘may fall in less than an hour,’ with a few places seeing up to 40 mm in two hours but ‘perhaps more widely within a longer period overnight’, the Met Office said.

The spokesperson added: “Where this occurs, there is the chance of some flooding and disruption.

“Check if your property could be at risk of flooding. If so, consider preparing a flood plan and an emergency flood kit.

"Give yourself the best chance of avoiding delays by checking road conditions if driving, or bus and train timetables, amending your travel plans if necessary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“People cope better with power cuts when they have prepared for them in advance. It’s easy to do; consider gathering torches and batteries, a mobile phone power pack and other essential items.

"Be prepared for weather warnings to change quickly: when a weather warning is issued, the Met Office recommends staying up to date with the weather forecast in your area.”