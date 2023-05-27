The sun is expected to shine in Sussex throughout the bank holiday weekend – but will we get heatwave conditions?

According to the Met Office, the ‘area of high-pressure’ which has ‘brought fine conditions across the UK’ over the last few days is ‘forecast to persist’ through the bank holiday weekend and into next week.

In Sussex, temperatures will peak – this weekend – at 25 degrees Celsius on Sunday (May 28).

Met Office chief forecaster Paul Gundersen said: “The jet stream sitting to the north of the UK is holding unsettled weather systems at bay and allowing high pressure to dominate bringing fine weather to the vast majority of the UK.

“The current position of the high-pressure means we will see a westerly air flow over the UK, a cooler direction than if air was being brought up from the south, and areas such as Spain or Africa. Therefore, we are not likely to reach heatwave conditions, but temperatures will still be warm reaching the low 20’s for many."

The Met Office’s deputy chief forecaster, Steven Keates, said: “Next week is half term week for much of the country and there is as strong signal the high-pressure will continue to dominate our weather.

"It’s exact position over the UK will dictate the temperature, wind direction and weather patterns, however, indications are that the dry, bright weather is likely to continue for most with little in the way of rain throughout next week.”

As a result, travel experts are now warning of a busy time on the roads this half-term.

RAC spokesman Rod Dennis said: “We fully expect families to make the most of the largely fine weather over the coming days which is why we’re forecasting the busiest late May bank holiday since before the pandemic.

"As usual, it’s Friday afternoon and evening that could see some of the worst jams. Into next week and half term for many parts of the UK, day trips will also be a big feature with popular routes to the coasts and countryside becoming busy.

"Getting away early in the morning or delaying trips until the evening are the best way to avoid the inevitable delays.

“No-one wants a breakdown to get in the way of them and time with family and friends, yet so many of the jobs our patrols will go out to are completely avoidable if drivers complete a few checks before they get out onto the open road.

"Ensuring oil and coolant levels are where they should be is a must, as is checking tyres are free of damage and are properly inflated.”

