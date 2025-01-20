The 20 Sussex postcode areas eligible for £25 cold weather payment

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

All you need to know about cold weather payments - including the 20 Sussex postcodes eligible.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

20 Sussex postcode areas are now eligible for a cold weather payment.

Here’s all you need to know about cold weather payments, including the postcodes currently entitled to it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cold weather payments: what are they?

The cold weather payment is a £25 benefit top-up to help with fuel costs. For an area to be eligible, the average temperature must be zero degrees Celsius or below for seven consecutive days (or be forecast to be below freezing for seven days in a row).

Foggy and frosty park. | Tolga Akmen /AFP via Getty Images

Cold weather payments: who is eligible?

People are eligible for the cold weather payment if they receive any of the below:

Pension Credit

Income Support

Income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance (JSA)

Income-related Employment and Support Allowance (ESA)

Universal Credit

Support for Mortgage Interest

You must also live in an area which has experienced seven days of zero or below zero temperatures.

Cold weather payments: when will I receive the payment?

Those eligible for a cold weather payment will get the payment automatically. It should arrive within 14 days of the cold period, in the same bank account you receive benefit payments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cold weather payments: Sussex postcodes currently eligible

So far, the Sussex postcode areas that will receive a cold weather payment are:

BN5 - Henfield, West Sussex

BN6 - Clayton, West Sussex

BN44 - Steyning, West Sussex

RH10 - Crawley, West Sussex

RH11 - Crawley, West Sussex

RH12 - Horsham, West Sussex

RH13 - Southwater, West Sussex

RH14 - Wisborough Green, West Sussex

RH15 - Burgess Hill, West Sussex

RH16 - Haywards Heath, West Sussex

RH17 - Cuckfield Rural, West Sussex

RH18 - Forest Row, East Sussex

RH19 - East Grinstead, West Sussex

RH20 - Storrington, West Sussex

TN5 - Wadhurst, East Sussex

TN6 - Crowborough, East Sussex

TN7 - Hartfield, East Sussex

TN19 - Burwash, East Sussex

TN20 - Mayfield, East Sussex

TN22 - Uckfield, East Sussex