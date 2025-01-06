Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An emergency protocol remains in place across Sussex as more freezing temperatures are forecast this week.

The Severe Weather Emergency Protocol (SWEP) allows all rough sleepers, who have no alternative option, to access accommodation if they need to.

An amber cold health alert has been extended for the South East of England, with temperatures set to plunge as low as minus four in some places.

This comes as another yellow weather for snow is issued for Sussex and Surrey on Wednesday (January 8). Heavy snow fell on Saturday night and was followed by torrential rain.

All rough sleepers, who have no alternative option, can access accommodation if they need to whilst the emergency protocol is in place. (Image by Apollo22 from Pixabay)

Among the local authorities to activate the protocol is Adur and Worthing Councils, which said last week that outreach teams were ‘out advising rough sleepers’, and working with the housing needs team to ‘assist them into accommodation, as well as checking on their welfare’.

Hastings Borough Council and Arun District Council have both extended SWEP until Friday (January 10) due to the continued cold weather.

A spokesperson for Hastings’ council said: “We have been working with Warming Up The Homeless to provide a place of overnight safety at Gizmo House, 23 Priory Street, Hastings, TN34 1EA, for rough sleepers during this period of severe weather.

“The centre will also be open during the day during this period. Warming Up The Homeless have confirmed that: people with pets are welcome; three hot meals a day will be provided at no cost; people can access free shower facilities and people can access free laundry facilities.

“People do not need to approach the council in order to access this SWEP provision. However, if anyone has any queries regarding this provision outside of office hours, the council's out of hours team can be contacted on 01424 451999.”

Arun District Council announced on Monday: “Due to the continuation of predicted low temperatures until the weekend, SWEP (Severe Weather Emergency Protocol) will be continuing until 7am on Friday, January 10).”

The council launched SWEP due to the ‘extremely low’ predicted temperatures at night.

An Arun council statement read: “All rough sleepers in Arun who have no alternative option during this period of time can access a SWEP bed should they wish.

"For more information on how to access SWEP, rough sleepers should approach Arun's Housing Options Team either by telephone on 01903 737552 or by attending the offices at either Bognor Regis Town Hall or The Civic Centre in Littlehampton tomorrow (Friday), for an assessment of needs and an instant referral into SWEP. Clients will then be given details of where and how to get access that night.

“Clients who need to access the service outside of these hours will need to contact the out of hours team on 01903 737500 for a referral and information on how and where to access.”

If you are concerned about someone who is rough sleeping, report via the Streetlink app or this link – www.streetlink.org.uk – which will be sent directly to outreach services. They will then try to find individuals and notify them of the SWEP provision.

Clients who access will be provided with a hot meal, drinks, snacks and access to showers/washing facilities as well as support with seeking longer term accommodation options.

The UK Health Security Agency’s (UKHSA) amber cold health alert now until 12pm on Sunday (January 12).

A UKHSA spokesperson said: “Forecast weather is likely to cause significant impacts across health and social care services.”

These include a ‘rise in deaths’, particularly among those aged 65 and over or with health conditions. The UKHSA said we ‘may also see impacts on younger age groups’.