With parts of the UK, including Sussex, expected to see temperatures approach 30°C this week, a heatwave is set to make homes across the county uncomfortably warm.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One expert has shared simple, cost-free ways to keep cool without spending on air conditioning or expensive gadgets.

Corey Sims, spokesperson for CSDB.gg, says most homes in the UK are built to retain heat, which is ideal in the winter but far from helpful in a summer heatwave.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“British homes just aren’t designed for this kind of heat,” says Sims. “They’re built to keep the warmth in, which means they trap it in summer too. But there are lots of small, free things you can do to keep temperatures down and stay comfortable – even when it’s baking outside."

Sussex heatwave: Expert shares free ways to keep your home cool this week

Sims recommends keeping curtains closed during the day to block the sun from heating carpets, furniture and walls. “Closing your curtains or blinds during the day, especially on south- and west-facing windows, helps stop the worst of the heat from getting in,” he says.

“Even thin blinds can make a difference. If you’ve got thicker or blackout curtains, even better – it can drop the room temperature by a few degrees."

Using fans more effectively can also help, with Sims suggesting placing a bowl of ice or cold water in front of a fan during the day to create a cooling breeze.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Think of it like a homemade air con,” he said. “You don't want to just move warm air around your house, but actually cool it.”

At night, aiming the fan towards an open window can push hot air out and draw cooler air in. “It sounds backwards, but it works really well, especially in stuffy bedrooms where the heat just lingers."

Taking a cool shower before bed is another way to make sleeping easier.

“You’re not trying to shock your system, just lower your core temperature a little so you’re not overheating when you lie down,” Sims explained.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It also helps wash away sweat and that sticky feeling that keeps you tossing and turning.”

When it comes to fresh air, Sims advises waiting until the evening before opening windows, then creating a cross-breeze by opening windows on opposite sides of the home.

“Cross-ventilation is one of the most effective ways to cool down a house.

“If you leave interior doors open as well, you can create a proper through-breeze.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Switching to cotton bedding can also make a noticeable difference. “Cotton helps your body regulate temperature while you sleep. It’s one of the easiest changes you can make to get through a heatwave with fewer sleepless nights.”

Sims also recommends lightweight cotton clothing during the day instead of synthetic fabrics.

Turning off unused electronics will prevent them from acting like “little heaters in disguise,” and Sims suggests making the most of the freezer by chilling pillowcases or socks for a burst of relief at bedtime.

“It sounds odd, but trust me, slipping into a cold pillow or chilled socks when it’s 29 degrees in your bedroom is amazing,” he says.