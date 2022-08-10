Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New national records were set in July, with temperatures exceeding 40C (104F) for the first time.

Nearly a month on, the Met Office has once again issued an Amber Extreme heat warning with temperatures expected to build through the week.

However, temperatures are ‘not expected to be as extreme’ as those experienced in July.

A Met Office spokesperson said: “The extreme heat warning, which covers much of the southern half of England as well as parts of eastern Wales, will be in force from Thursday through until the end of Sunday with impacts possible to health, transport and infrastructure.

“The heat will build through the week, peaking on Friday and Saturday thanks to the influence of high pressure positioned over the UK.

"Temperatures are likely to rise into the low-to-mid 30s Celsius for those within the warning area.”

What should we expect?

People enjoying the heatwave on Worthing seafront. Photo: Steve Robards SR2206152

The heat warning covers all of west and east Sussex.

The Met Office said ‘adverse health effects’ are ‘likely to be experienced’ by those vulnerable to extreme heat

They added: “The wider population are likely to experience some adverse health effects including sunburn or heat exhaustion (dehydration, nausea, fatigue) and other heat related illnesses.

“Some changes in working practices and daily routines likely to be required

“An increased chance that some heat-sensitive systems and equipment may fail.

“More people are likely to visit coastal areas, lakes, rivers and other beauty spots leading to an increased risk of water safety and fire-related incidents.

“Some delays to road, rail and air travel are possible, with potential for welfare issues for those who experience prolonged delays.”

Temperatures of up to 30 degrees Celsius have already been reported in Sussex today (Wednesday, August 10).

The Met Office said that, outside the warning area, heatwave criteria is ‘still likely to be met for much of the UK’, with temperatures widely into the high 20s Celsius, with a ‘chance of a few spots seeing temperatures into the low 30s’.

Temperatures are expected to drop back below 30 degrees Celsius next week.

Expert opinion

Met Office deputy chief meteorologist Dan Rudman said that, thanks to ‘persistent high pressure over the UK’, temperatures will be rising day-on-day through this week and an extreme heat warning has been issued.

He said: “Temperatures are expected to peak at 35C on Friday and Saturday, or even an isolated 36C on Saturday.

"Elsewhere will see temperatures widely into the high 20s and low 30s Celsius.

“Coupled with the high daytime temperatures there will be some warm nights, with temperatures expected not to drop below the low 20s Celsius for some areas in the south.”

Motorists are being advised to plan ahead for all journeys, taking plenty of drinking water and checking vehicles, such as tyres, coolant and oil levels, before heading out.

Dr Justine Shotton, president of the British Veterinary Association, said pet will also need 'some extra attention’.

She many pets may struggle as the temperature rises, adding: “Animals need extra care during the summer to keep them safe from heat-related illnesses such as heatstroke, heart conditions, breathing difficulties and sunburn, many of which can sadly be fatal.

“Make sure animals have access to fresh drinking water, good ventilation and shade from direct sunlight at all times. Dogs especially can overheat easily, so make sure they aren’t walked or exercised in the hottest parts of the day or left inside a hot car or conservatory for even a little while.

"Keep an eye out for early signs of heatstroke, such as heavy panting, drooling, restlessness, and lack of coordination and contact a vet immediately in case you have any concerns.”

‘We want everyone to enjoy the warm weather safely’

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has issued a Level 3 Heat Health Alert, which is designed to help healthcare professional manage through periods of extreme weather.

The alert is in force until Sunday, with the UKHSA advising people to look out for vulnerable people, including older people, young children and those with underlying health conditions.

Dr Agostinho Sousa, head of extreme events and health protection, said: “Temperatures will feel very warm again this week, particularly in southern and central parts of the country.

“We want everyone to enjoy the warm weather safely when it arrives, but remember that heat can have a fast impact on health.

“It’s important to ensure that people who are more vulnerable – elderly people who live alone and people with underlying health conditions – are prepared for coping during the hot weather.

“The most important advice is to ensure they stay hydrated, keep cool and take steps to prevent their homes from overheating.”