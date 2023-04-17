Sussex mini-heatwave: Here's how long we can expect the sunshine to last

With the BBC previously forecasting a mini-heatwave across the county, here’s how long the sunshine will last this week.

However, the latest forecast by the BBC paints a slightly different picture.

In Eastbourne and Hastings, highs of 13 degrees are being forecast by the BBC, with the peak of the sunshine coming on Wednesday (April 19). Rain is forecast for the next six days after.

Brighton will experience highs of 14 degrees with the the sunshine also expected to continue until Wednesday.

In Horsham and Crawley, the peak of the sun will be 15C on Monday (April 17) with rain also expected from Thursday (April 20).

Worthing and Littlehampton are forecasted to have 14 degree heat on Wednesday, with rain, again, forecasted to come down on Thursday.