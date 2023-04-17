Edit Account-Sign Out
NationalWorldTV
Sussex mini-heatwave: Here's how long we can expect the sunshine to last

With the BBC previously forecasting a mini-heatwave across the county, here’s how long the sunshine will last this week.

By Sam Pole
Published 17th Apr 2023, 12:30 BST
Updated 17th Apr 2023, 12:31 BST

Temperatures of 19C were forecast in certain parts of the county with other others also predicted to have the heat.

However, the latest forecast by the BBC paints a slightly different picture.

In Eastbourne and Hastings, highs of 13 degrees are being forecast by the BBC, with the peak of the sunshine coming on Wednesday (April 19). Rain is forecast for the next six days after.

With the BBC previously forecasting a mini-heatwave across the county, here’s how long the sunshine will last this week.

Brighton will experience highs of 14 degrees with the the sunshine also expected to continue until Wednesday.

In Horsham and Crawley, the peak of the sun will be 15C on Monday (April 17) with rain also expected from Thursday (April 20).

Worthing and Littlehampton are forecasted to have 14 degree heat on Wednesday, with rain, again, forecasted to come down on Thursday.

In its outlook for the rest of the week BBC said: “Wednesday will see variable cloud early on, but turning increasingly sunny towards the end of the day. Breezy. Thursday will see the skies clearing completely. A fine day with plenty of sunshine for all, but it will turn cloudier with a chance of showers during the evening. Friday will see spells of rain and showers moving in from the south-east throughout the day.”

Related topics:BBCSussexEastbourneCrawleyHorshamHastingsWorthingLittlehampton