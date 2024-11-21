That is the message from RAC Breakdown this morning (Thursday, November 21) as snow begins to fall across the county.

A spokesperson for the Met Office said: “[It was] a mostly cloudy start, especially across southern and western areas. Breezy with rain and sleet in southern parts, turning to snow on hills. Brightening up during the afternoon. Elsewhere fine, with sunny spells. Staying cold across the region. Maximum temperature four degrees Celsius.”

The Met Office predicts that snow and sleet will continue to fall until early in the afternoon, around 12pm, but said skies will be clear later today around 1pm.

RAC Breakdown spokesperson Alice Simpson said: "The first taste of winter means drivers are suddenly contending with the some of the worst road conditions we’ve seen all year. With freezing temperatures already causing disruption in the east and north of England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland, and snow showers now affecting regions further south, we advise motorists to plan well as ice forms on untreated surfaces.

﻿﻿“Drivers should ensure their tyres have plenty of tread and are inflated to the correct pressure to give them the best possible grip on the road. It’s best to stick to major roads, rather than rural areas where surfaces may not be gritted, reduce speeds and leave plenty of space behind the vehicle in front to ensure you have more time to stop. Everyone should travel prepared in case they find themselves broken down at the side of the road: a blanket, warm waterproof coat and gloves, sturdy footwear and a charging cable and mobile power bank are all essentials.”

Sussex Police has also asked people to ‘please take extra care when out on the roads’.

A spokesperson added: “Road surfaces will be wet and icy following the cold weather we're seeing across Sussex. We urge you to look out for yourselves and other road users at all times.”

‘Be sure to prepare well’ before you set off by following these simple tips from the police:

– Take it slow – stopping distances can be ten times longer when it's icy, and snow can reduce visibility;

– Allow extra time for journeys and listen to local radio stations for any road closures, or diversions which may affect your journey;

– Clear windows and roofs of your vehicle and ensure your windscreen demists before setting off.

Scroll down and click through to see a photo gallery of snow in Sussex.

1 . Snow in Sussex Eddie Mitchell captured this image of a stunning wintry scene at Cissbury Ring, a National Trust site in Worthing Photo: Eddie Mitchell

2 . Snow in Sussex Snow is covering a sports field in Falmer, East Sussex Photo: Mark Dunford

3 . Snow in Sussex Chichester District Council has posted this photo of snow falling in the city. Photo: Chichester District Council