Sussex towns dominate UK's sunniest spots in May

It was a glorious and very hot weekend in Sussex – but East Sussex has been dominating the sunniest spots chart all month.

Four places in the county have charted in May’s sunniest spots in terms of ‘sunshine hours’.

Data was collected from Met Office statistics where available. In some cases, weather stations were not available in the towns themselves so the nearest available station was taken.

The southeast coast sees more sunshine because of its geography and climate. Low-lying coastal areas face toward the continent and sit in the rain shadow of the higher ground to the north and west, which limits cloud cover and rainfall.

People enjoying the sun on Brighton beach this May | Picture: Eddie Mitchell

Prevailing winds, elevation differences, and the Gulf Stream’s influence off the west coast of Ireland all shape the UK’s weather patterns. As you move further north and west, the land rises, clouds build, and rainfall increases, cutting into sunshine hours. That’s why East Sussex, Essex, and surrounding coastal areas consistently see more sun than much of the country.

You would normally expect the peak summer months of July or August to be the sunniest of the year. But in fact, while May isn’t the warmest month of the year, it typically matches these months for sunshine. Here is a roundup of the 10 sunniest spots in the UK in May.

Shanklin, Isle of Wight, leads the list with nearly 250 hours of sunshine. Known for its sandy beach, charming esplanade, and Shanklin Chine gorge, it offers a classic seaside escape with scenic walks and coastal views while Southend-on-Sea came in second with 241.2 hours of sunshine.

Hastings came in third with 236.65 sunshine hours, Eastbourne was fifth with 235.06 hours of sunshine while Bognor was just behind with 234.06 hours.

Brighton had 230 hours of sunshine.

You can find out which other towns in the UK featured at https://www.nodepositrewards.org/sunniest-places-uk/.

This spring has also been very dry this year for the UK as a whole. Ian Lisk, chief meteorologist at the Met Office, said: “It’s all to do with our old friend, the jet stream. Weather typically moves across the UK from west to east, but the north-south amplification of the jet stream has enabled areas of high pressure to hang around in the vicinity of the UK. This means that our share of the more typical unsettled weather has been deflected away from us.”