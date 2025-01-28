Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A village in the Chichester district of West Sussex is at risk of flooding – with a warning issued by the Environment Agency.

As of 7.30am on Wednesday (January 29), one flood warning was still active in Sussex – meaning ‘flooding is expected’ and residents should ‘act now’.

This is for Fittleworth on the Western River Rother.

The warning reads: "The Western Rother is high and stable. Flooding will be extensive in fields, and be very close to Fittleworth Mill, and nearby properties in Fittleworth.

"The B2138 Lower Street road over the river at Fittleworth could be affected by flood water.

“There remains uncertainty, but property flooding could again be possible. Some roads, including the B2138 through Fittleworth, may be affected by flood water. Please plan to avoid driving through routes vulnerable to flooding. We continue to monitor the levels and forecast. We will update this message by 3pm on Thursday, January 29.”

The previous update stated that the Western Rother was ‘high and rising’ after more than half a month's rain (66mm) was reported in Iping – village in the parish of Stedham with Iping.

"From 1am on Tuesday, January 28, flooding will be extensive in fields,” the warning stated.

“Flood water will be very close to Fittleworth Mill, and nearby properties in Fittleworth.

“The B2138 Lower Street road over the river at Fittleworth could be affected by floodwater. Only isolated showers are forecast.

"The river should begin to fall by 6am, but will remain higher than normal all week. Peak river levels should end up slightly lower than January 5.

"Some roads, including the B2138 through Fittleworth, may be affected by floodwater. Please plan to avoid driving through routes vulnerable to flooding.”

There are a further six flood alerts in Sussex. This means ‘flooding is possible’ and residents should ‘be prepared’.

Three have been removed since Tuesday, including the Western Rother – which was previously said to be ‘high and rising between Midhurst and Fittleworth’.