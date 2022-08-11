Sussex weather: Amber warning issued for ‘extreme heat’

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Met Office has issued an amber warning for extreme heat until Sunday, August 14.

A Met Office spokesperson said: “Adverse health effects are likely to be experienced by those vulnerable to extreme heat

“The wider population are likely to experience some adverse health effects including sunburn or heat exhaustion (dehydration, nausea, fatigue) and other heat related illnesses

Weather news

“Some changes in working practices and daily routines likely to be required.

“An increased chance that some heat-sensitive systems and equipment may fail.

“More people are likely to visit coastal areas, lakes, rivers and other beauty spots leading to an increased risk of water safety and fire-related incidents.

“Some delays to road, rail and air travel are possible, with potential for welfare issues for those who experience prolonged delays.”

West Sussex could experience highs of 28°C today, according to the Met Office.

The county is expected to have a clear, dry day with a ‘less than’ five percent chance of rain.

The region could also see lows of 22°C this morning.

East Sussex is also expected to have a sunny, clear day.

The Met Office said the county has a ‘less than’ five per cent chance of rain.