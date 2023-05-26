Sussex weather: County set for glorious sunshine this bank holiday weekend

Sussex is set to be hit with a spell of sunny weather for this May bank holiday weekend.

According to the Met Office, The county will see maximum temperatures of 21 °C on Friday (May 26), with early cloud increasingly breaking to give sunny spells into the day.

It will be a breezier day, particularly along eastern coastlines, giving a cooler feel in places.

Tonight will remain dry and largely clear overnight, being chilly in some rural spots with some patches of mist possible to end the night as winds ease.

It will stay dry and fine on Saturday, with plenty of sunshine and a max temperature of 22 °C.

Sunday and Monday will also be dry with patchy cloud, but some sunshine likely.