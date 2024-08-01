Sussex weather forecast as Met Office issues thunderstorm warning
After the warmest spell of the year in parts of the UK, a spell of thunderstorms is in the forecast for some regions of England and Wales.
Thunder and lightning activity could hit Sussex later today (Thursday, August 1) – but the exact time has not be specified by weather experts.
After some rain this morning, the sun has been shining across the county – following the trend of recent days.
This is expected to continue until 4pm when there will be some cloud emerging and an increased chance of rain. Temperatures will stay above 20 degrees Celsius until after 9pm.
For Thursday, the Met Office’s yellow thunderstorm warning covers most of England and Wales except the far South West and northwest.
Dan Holley, the Met Office’s deputy chief forecaster, said: “The Met Office has issued a thunderstorm warning over a broad geographical area but not all locations will see impacts.
"The most intense impacts are likely to be focussed on central, southern and southeast areas of England. Here some locations will witness torrential downpours, large hail and frequent lightning. A few places could see 50-100mm of rainfall in a few hours.”
