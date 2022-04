Today will be a dry and widely bright day with lengthy sunny spells, according to the Met Office.

It will be cloudier further west during the afternoon but the winds will remain light.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The maximum temperature is expected to be 18 °C.

Sussex weather forecast

The Met Office said tonight will see largely clear skies overnight.

It will feeling chilly under clear skies.