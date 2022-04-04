Sussex weather forecast for Monday, April 4

Today rain will gradually clear to the south becoming mostly dry by late morning, according to the Met Office.

It will be rather cloudy with some brighter spells developing later on, but isolated periods of drizzle are still possible.

The Met Office said winds will ease, but it will stay breezy.

Sussex Weather

It will be mild with a maximum temperature of 14°C.

Tonight cloud will gradually thicken overnight, the Met Office said, with further isolated patches of rain or drizzle possible.