Sussex weather: Forecast for Saturday, July 31
Here is the weather forecast for Sussex today (Saturday, July 31).
It is a cloudy start, but some brighter or sunny spells are forecast to develop today, according to the Met Office
High winds will also ease – but scattered showers are forecast this afternoon, which are likely to turn heavy, and perhaps thundery in places.
The maximum temperature forecast for today is 22 degrees Celsius.
By tonight, the Met Office says it will be rather cloudy, with limited clearer spells.
Any evening showers will fade, with most parts dry, but one or two outbreaks of rain will remain possible.
The minimum temperature forecast for tonight is 13 degrees Celsius.