Sussex weather forecast for Thursday, April 7

Today will be windy with scattered showers, according to the Met Office.

The cloud will increase, bringing heavy showers this afternoon.

The Met Office said it will become very windy everywhere, with localised gales.

Sussex Weather

The maximum temperature is expected to be 13°C.

This evening the wind will eases and showers will quickly fade away, leaving clear and chilly conditions, the Met Office said.

Cloud will then spread across southern areas, with a chance of coastal rain by dawn tomorrow.