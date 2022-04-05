Sussex weather forecast for Tuesday, April 5

Here is your Sussex weather forecast for Tuesday, April 5.

By Richard Gladstone
Tuesday, 5th April 2022, 6:54 am

The Met Office said today will see a cloudy start but sunny spells will develop throughout the morning as the cloud breaks.

It will be a bright, mild and dry afternoon with some long sunny spells.

The maximum temperature is expected to be 17°C.

The Met Office said it will be a breezy evening, with sunny spells continuing until dusk.

There will be clear skies initially after dark but it will become cloudy overnight as a band of patchy rain arrives from the west.

The minimum temperature is expected to be 6°C.

