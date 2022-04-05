Sussex weather forecast for Tuesday, April 5

The Met Office said today will see a cloudy start but sunny spells will develop throughout the morning as the cloud breaks.

It will be a bright, mild and dry afternoon with some long sunny spells.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The maximum temperature is expected to be 17°C.

Sussex Weather

The Met Office said it will be a breezy evening, with sunny spells continuing until dusk.

There will be clear skies initially after dark but it will become cloudy overnight as a band of patchy rain arrives from the west.