Sussex weather forecast for Tuesday, April 5

The Met Office said today will see a cloudy start but sunny spells will develop throughout the morning as the cloud breaks.
It will be a bright, mild and dry afternoon with some long sunny spells.
The maximum temperature is expected to be 17°C.
The Met Office said it will be a breezy evening, with sunny spells continuing until dusk.
There will be clear skies initially after dark but it will become cloudy overnight as a band of patchy rain arrives from the west.
The minimum temperature is expected to be 6°C.