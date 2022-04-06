Sussex weather forecast for Wednesday, April 6

Today will be a windy day with some patchy outbreaks of rain, the Met Office said.

The rain will ease by the late morning to sunny intervals and showers, which will move eastward.

The Met Office said it will feel cool with a maximum temperature of 14°C.

Sussex Weather

It will be windy with patchy cloud and the odd shower this evening. But some clear spells will develop as winds ease later, the Met Office added.

There will be further rain and cloud approaching from the west overnight.