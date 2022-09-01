Sussex weather forecast: This is when there could be 'thundery showers'
Here is your weather forecast for Sussex on Thursday, September 1.
The Met Office has predicted it will be a ‘rather cloudy’ day but some bright or sunny spells are ‘likely’.
It will feel warm in any sunshine, with highs of 26 degrees Celsius, ‘although fresher in the easterly breeze’.
Most parts will remain dry but ‘one or two very isolated heavy showers are possible’, the Met Office said.
The Met Office has forecast a ‘mostly dry’ evening but cloud will ‘thicken from the south overnight’ with ‘heavy, perhaps thundery showers developing’.
"These most frequent after midnight, although some areas are likely to remain dry,” a Met Office spokesperson said.
Temperatures will drop to 15 degrees Celsius tonight.
Looking ahead to tomorrow (Friday, September 2), the Met Office said early showers will ease, with ‘some warm sunny spells following’ – most likely across eastern parts.