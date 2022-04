Today will start cloudy, changing to sunny intervals by late morning.

The temperature will rise from about 9°C in the morning to about 14°C at midday before dropping to lows of 10°C overnight.

Sunrise was at 5.53am and sunset will be at 8.08pm.

Here is your Sussex weather forecast

UV levels will be medium while pollen levels will be high.

