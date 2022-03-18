Today is expected to be dry with some sunshine according to the Met Office.
It will be sunny throughout the day but light winds and cloud will come later in the afternoon, with the maximum temperature at 16°C.
Tonight will be a dry one, too, but strong winds will be more prominent along the coast, with the minimum temperature at 3°C.
Sunrise is just after 6am and sunset is just after 6pm.
