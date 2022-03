Today is expected to be sunny across Sussex, changing to partly cloudy by early evening, according to the Met Office.

The temperature will be between 4°C and 7°C early this morning, rising to about 11°C by lunchtime.

There is only a small chance of rain for the whole day.

Sussex weather forecast

Sunrise was at 6am this morning and sunset will be at 6.15pm.