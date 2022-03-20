Today is expected to be another dry day with sunny spells in Sussex according to the Met Office.

Cloud will be approaching later, feeling cooler for most places compared to yesterday despite lighter winds, particularly along the coast.

Sussex weather forecast

The maximum temperature is expected to be 11°C with the minimum expected to be 1°C.

Sunrise was just after 6am this morning and sunset will be just after 6.15pm.

Today is also the spring equinox which is at 11,33am.