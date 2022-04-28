Sussex weather: Here is your weather forecast for Thursday, April 28

Here is your weather forecast for Thursday, April 28.
West Sussex is set to have a dry, but cloudy, day.
The region has a ‘less than’ five per cent chance of rain throughout most of the day, according to the Met Office.
The county could see highs of 15° and lows of 7°.
East Sussex is also predicted to have a dry day with a ‘less than’ five per cent chance of rain throughout the whole day.
The Met Office said the county could see patches of clear skies from 9am–1pm.
The county is expected to experience highs of 12° and lows of 8°.