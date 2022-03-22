Sussex weather: Here is your weather forecast for Tuesday, March 22

Today is expected to be sunny across most of Sussex with sunny intervals in West Sussex.
There is a less than five per cent chance of rain across the whole of the county.
The temperature this morning will be around 10°C, rising to about 13°C at lunchtime with a peak of 14°C at 5pm.
Pollen and pollution is low with moderate UV levels throughout the day.
Sunrise was at 6.01am this morning and sunset will be 6.18pm.
