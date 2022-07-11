Sussex weather: Hot dry weather expected for the rest of this week

Today (July 11) will be dry and hot with sunny spells, according to the Met Office.

The Met Office said it will fell very warm with a maximum temperature of 33°C in some areas of the county.

Tonight will stay dry with some clear spells, although there will be increasing amounts of higher level cloud.

Tomorrow (Tuesday, July 12) will be mostly dry and still hot, with a maximum temperature of 31°C.

However, it will become generally cloudier through the day, perhaps with the odd spot of rain arriving in the evening.

The Met Office said it will continue to be dry with sunny spells for the rest of the week.