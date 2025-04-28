Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Temperatures could reach 27 degrees Celsius in parts of southern England this week, according to the Met Office – but how long will the warm weather last?

Sussex is set to enjoy a warm spell this week thanks to warmer air arriving from Scandinavia and central Europe, according to the Met Office.

The weather service said temperatures could reach up to 25°C today (Monday, April 28), and are set to peak on Wednesday (April 30) or Thursday (April 31).

Tomorrow, there will be ‘plenty of prolonged sunshine through the day’, according to the Met Office. There will be light winds, but it will ‘likely’ feel very warm in places.

Brighton during a heatwave last summer (June 25, 2024). Photo: Eddie Mitchell

These conditions are set to continue through the week with plenty of sunshine, according to the Met Office.

Temperatures are expected to lower over the weekend, with Saturday (May 3) reaching up to 21°C, and Sunday (May 4) reaching up to 18°C.

Though the warm weather makes a welcome change, the Met Office said this week’s conditions are ‘likely to fall just outside of’ their official heatwave thresholds.

The highest April temperature ever recorded was 29.4°C at Camden Square, London, in 1949. While the Met Office doesn’t expect this record to be broken, some locations ‘may nudge local records’.