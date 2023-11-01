Experts are predicting widespread damage is possible after Storm Ciaran, as new statistics show that homeowners have been cutting back on essential home and garden maintenance due to the cost of living increase.

Storm Ciaran is approaching, and with it the prospect of falling trees, flying fences and roaming roof tiles. Some storm damage will be inevitable for many of us - but according to insight from MyBuilder.com, the reliable way for homeowners to find tradespeople, this storm may bring more than usual.

New data from MyBuilder.com suggests a significant drop in the amount of people completing essential maintenance, which could cost homeowners much more in the long run. Demand data shows that tree surgery jobs are down 15 per cent year on year, and down even more at 29 per cent against 2021. Trimming of large trees (which are most likely to cause significant damage) is down 39 percent compared to two years ago.

Basic tree risk assessment involves an objective review of a tree’s condition, the surrounding site, plus the potential impact on homes should a tree fall. These assessments - essential in keeping homes safe - are also down by a substantial 21 per cent.

While Storm Ciaran is fast approaching, the UK is likely to face many more storms this winter so it’s never too late to assess potential issues in your home and garden. Assessing the risk now could see homeowners save much more money down the line.