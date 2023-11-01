Sussex weather live: updates as heavy rain leads to flooding across county as River Arun 'is 'at it's highest' and 'danger to life' in Sussex as Storm Ciarán approaches
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Priory Meadow Shopping Centre in Hastings was flooded again for the second time this year, a tornado hit Wick in West Sussex while West Sussex Fire Rescue Service ‘still dealing with flooding’ in Bognor Regis as a high volume pump is working to prevent flooding of electrical substation. The River Arun is also ‘the highest it has ever been’.
And see the latest on Storm Ciarán.
All the latest can be seen below – the page will show when there are updates.
Sussex weather live – updates as heavy rain leads to flooding across county
Key Events
- Storm Ciarán: When will it hit Sussex?
- Littlehampton residents speak out after properties devastated by weekend's extreme weather
- Pictures show chaos caused by flooding in Bognor Regis as Tesco car park floods
- Council responds to East Wittering floods
- Picture shows sea wall on Climping Beach collapsing
- Major roads closed
Gatwick preparations
A London Gatwick spokesperson told us: “We will be monitoring the weather situation closely as always and putting plans in place as necessary in collaboration with our airlines.”
River Arun 'the highest it has ever been' in Arundel as Storm Ciarán hits Sussex
Residents in Arundel have taken photos of the River Arun flowing very high.
Some say it looks to be at the highest level it has even been in their memory of living in the town.
Pictures and full story here
https://www.sussexexpress.co.uk/news/environment/river-arun-the-highest-it-has-ever-been-in-arundel-as-storm-ciaran-hits-sussex-4393176
National Highways advises drivers to take extra care ahead of Storm Ciarán
National Highways is advising drivers to take extra care on the roads and be prepared with Storm Ciarán predicted to bring strong winds and heavy rain across large parts of the South West, South East and East regions through tonight and tomorrow.
The Met Office has issued yellow and amber alerts for strong winds and rain, with an amber alert for strong winds in place across Devon and Cornwall through Thursday morning and across London and the South East during Thursday, and a yellow alert for wind and rain across the South West, parts of the South East and East Anglia.
As a result, National Highways has issued a Severe Weather Alert for gales, with a significant risk to vehicles using the Strategic Road Network, particularly in the South West and South East regions and southern coastal areas across Dorset and Kent.
These roads are closed due to flooding; severe delays on A27, A24 and A259 amid traffic signal failure and roadworks
Here is your travel report for Sussex on Wednesday, November 1. National Highways has reported delays of more than 20 minutes on the A27 eastbound in West Sussex – between Worthing and Shoreham-by-Sea – ‘due to reports of faulty traffic lights at Sompting’.
A spokesperson added: “Our regional control room have been made aware and will be investigating. Please allow extra journey time.”
Full details here
Cost of living cutbacks could see homes hit hard by Storm Ciaran - Advice to keep homes safe
Experts are predicting widespread damage is possible after Storm Ciaran, as new statistics show that homeowners have been cutting back on essential home and garden maintenance due to the cost of living increase.
Storm Ciaran is approaching, and with it the prospect of falling trees, flying fences and roaming roof tiles. Some storm damage will be inevitable for many of us - but according to insight from MyBuilder.com, the reliable way for homeowners to find tradespeople, this storm may bring more than usual.
New data from MyBuilder.com suggests a significant drop in the amount of people completing essential maintenance, which could cost homeowners much more in the long run. Demand data shows that tree surgery jobs are down 15 per cent year on year, and down even more at 29 per cent against 2021. Trimming of large trees (which are most likely to cause significant damage) is down 39 percent compared to two years ago.
Basic tree risk assessment involves an objective review of a tree’s condition, the surrounding site, plus the potential impact on homes should a tree fall. These assessments - essential in keeping homes safe - are also down by a substantial 21 per cent.
While Storm Ciaran is fast approaching, the UK is likely to face many more storms this winter so it’s never too late to assess potential issues in your home and garden. Assessing the risk now could see homeowners save much more money down the line.
However, while long-term preparation is important to avoid storm damage, there are also some immediate actions you can take to protect your home. Should damage ensue, there are various rules and regulations to get your property safe and secure again. MyBuilder.com experts have put together guidance on how to safeguard your home against the ensuing storm.
‘Danger to life’ in Sussex as the county prepares for Storm Ciarán
Amber and yellow weather warnings have been issued for the whole of Sussex ahead of Storm Ciarán.
From 5am-9am tomorrow (Wednesday, November 1) there is a joint yellow warning for rain and wind.
On the Met Office website it says travel disruption is possible and residents should expect some interruption to power supplies, damage to trees, and flooding on roads.
"Enough is enough" says county councillor as Bognor Regis floods continue
“Enough is enough” is the phrase on West Sussex County Councillor Keir Greenway’s lips as flooding hit parts of Bognor Regis this week.
Cllr Greenway (Con) spoke out at the Bognor Regis Town Council meeting on October 30, calling for something to be done to prevent future incidents after floods saw parts of Shripney Road closed off due to severe floods over the weekend.
“I think enough is enough. We have seen the environment agency not take action - when really I believe they should have done – over numerous years,” he said.
Major Worthing road closed after flooding as Met Office warning raised to amber
A major road in Worthing was closed on Tuesday afternoon. According to AA Traffic News, flooding has forced the closure of A27 Warren Road, both ways from A24 Broadwater Street West (Grove Lodge Roundabout) to A24 Findon Road (Offington Corner).
Flooding in the cellar of Pissarro's in Hastings
Is it trick and treating weather?
If you’re out trick-or-treating with the kids or going solo this Halloween (Tuesday, October 31) in a bid for sweets, you might need to bring an umbrella.
You can see the forecast for all areas in Sussex here
https://www.sussexexpress.co.uk/news/weather/heres-the-weather-for-trick-or-treating-in-sussex-4390857