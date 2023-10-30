Sussex weather live: updates as heavy rain leads to flooding across county including Hastings shopping centre, Bognor substation and the latest on Storm Ciarán
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Priory Meadow Shopping Centre in Hastings was flooded again for the second time this year, a tornado hit Wick in West Sussex while West Sussex Fire Rescue Service ‘still dealing with flooding’ in Bognor Regis as a high volume pump is working to prevent flooding of electrical substation.
And it looks like Storm Ciarán will be hitting Sussex this week.
All the latest can be seen below – the page will show when there are updates.
Sussex weather live – updates as heavy rain leads to flooding across county
Key Events
- Littlehampton residents speak out after properties devastated by weekend's extreme weather
- Pictures show chaos caused by flooding in Bognor Regis as Tesco car park floods
- Council responds to East Wittering floods
- Picture shows sea wall on Climping Beach collapsing
- Latest weather forecast
- Storm Ciarán: When will it hit Sussex?
In pictures: This is not the first time Hastings town centre and Priory Meadow has been under water
Hastings town was hit with severe flooding this weekend for the second time this year, causing residents to be evacuated and seeing more substantial damage being caused to businesses at Priory Meadow shopping centre – but it is not the first time flooding has happened on that scale.
Beating the weather
Awful weather can’t defeat Lancing 10k runners – 10 pictures and race summary
Runners tackled the Lancing 10k in awful conditions – and to follow two course records falling in the previous week’s Worthing Seafront 10k, another fell here.
https://www.sussexexpress.co.uk/sport/other-sport/awful-weather-cant-defeat-lancing-10k-runners-10-pictures-and-race-summary-4390234
Today’s Sussex World bulletin including weather news
Photos: Flooding of Wittering in Chichester
There were reports of flooding in Wittering last week.
Great picture by Chris Hatton
Farewell British Summer Time! Selsey fight back against Roffey in downpour - great pictures
The weekend weather was more suited to water polo than football but the Selsey pitch survived the downpours and the Blues rescued a point against Roffey in division one of the SCFL. https://www.sussexexpress.co.uk/sport/football/farewell-british-summer-time-selsey-fight-back-against-roffey-in-downpour-4389832
The day after major flooding in Hastings town centre, East Sussex, October 29 2023
Tesco superstore flooded as heavy rains hit Bognor Regis
Tornado causes chaos in Wick
In pictures: No fresh flooding in Hastings Town Centre but Priory Meadow shopping centre remains closed
Hastings Council leader Paul Barnett has made a statement that there was no further flooding in the town centre overnight on Saturday/Sunday despite fears and with an Amber Weather Warning in place.