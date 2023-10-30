BREAKING
Live

Sussex weather live: updates as heavy rain leads to flooding across county including Hastings shopping centre, Bognor substation and the latest on Storm Ciarán

Flooding, tornados and heavy rain have hit Sussex this weekend – and it’s set to continue throughout the week.
Mark Dunford
By Mark Dunford
Published 30th Oct 2023, 10:05 GMT
Updated 30th Oct 2023, 10:52 GMT
The Priory Meadow Shopping Centre in Hastings was flooded again for the second time this year, a tornado hit Wick in West Sussex while West Sussex Fire Rescue Service ‘still dealing with flooding’ in Bognor Regis as a high volume pump is working to prevent flooding of electrical substation.

And it looks like Storm Ciarán will be hitting Sussex this week.

All the latest can be seen below – the page will show when there are updates.

Sussex weather live – updates as heavy rain leads to flooding across county

11:55 GMT

In pictures: This is not the first time Hastings town centre and Priory Meadow has been under water

Hastings town was hit with severe flooding this weekend for the second time this year, causing residents to be evacuated and seeing more substantial damage being caused to businesses at Priory Meadow shopping centre – but it is not the first time flooding has happened on that scale.

https://www.sussexexpress.co.uk/news/people/in-pictures-this-is-not-the-first-time-hastings-town-centre-and-priory-meadow-has-been-under-water-3991475

10:54 GMT

Beating the weather

Awful weather can’t defeat Lancing 10k runners – 10 pictures and race summary

Runners tackled the Lancing 10k in awful conditions – and to follow two course records falling in the previous week’s Worthing Seafront 10k, another fell here.

https://www.sussexexpress.co.uk/sport/other-sport/awful-weather-cant-defeat-lancing-10k-runners-10-pictures-and-race-summary-4390234

10:46 GMT

Today’s Sussex World bulletin including weather news

09:56 GMTUpdated 10:34 GMT

Photos: Flooding of Wittering in Chichester

There were reports of flooding in Wittering last week.

https://www.sussexexpress.co.uk/news/weather/photos-flooding-of-wittering-in-chichester-4384951

09:54 GMT

Great picture by Chris Hatton

Very heavy rain during the first half of Selsey v Roffey, Manager Daren Pearce and Assistant get a soakingVery heavy rain during the first half of Selsey v Roffey, Manager Daren Pearce and Assistant get a soaking
Very heavy rain during the first half of Selsey v Roffey, Manager Daren Pearce and Assistant get a soaking
09:39 GMT

Farewell British Summer Time! Selsey fight back against Roffey in downpour - great pictures

The weekend weather was more suited to water polo than football but the Selsey pitch survived the downpours and the Blues rescued a point against Roffey in division one of the SCFL. https://www.sussexexpress.co.uk/sport/football/farewell-british-summer-time-selsey-fight-back-against-roffey-in-downpour-4389832

09:34 GMT

The day after major flooding in Hastings town centre, East Sussex, October 29 2023

09:32 GMT

Tesco superstore flooded as heavy rains hit Bognor Regis

09:29 GMT

Tornado causes chaos in Wick

09:26 GMT

In pictures: No fresh flooding in Hastings Town Centre but Priory Meadow shopping centre remains closed

Hastings Council leader Paul Barnett has made a statement that there was no further flooding in the town centre overnight on Saturday/Sunday despite fears and with an Amber Weather Warning in place.

https://www.sussexexpress.co.uk/news/people/in-pictures-no-fresh-flooding-in-hastings-town-centre-but-priory-meadow-shopping-centre-remains-closed-4389689

