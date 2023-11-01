The Priory Meadow Shopping Centre in Hastings was flooded again for the second time this year, a tornado hit Wick in West Sussex while West Sussex Fire Rescue Service ‘still dealing with flooding’ in Bognor Regis as a high volume pump is working to prevent flooding of electrical substation. The River Arun is also ‘the highest it has ever been’. Biffa have also given guidance on bin collections while Worthing Pier has closed.