Sussex weather live: updates as Storm Ciarán approaches - advice on bin collections, Worthing pier closes and schools close
The Priory Meadow Shopping Centre in Hastings was flooded again for the second time this year, a tornado hit Wick in West Sussex while West Sussex Fire Rescue Service ‘still dealing with flooding’ in Bognor Regis as a high volume pump is working to prevent flooding of electrical substation. The River Arun is also ‘the highest it has ever been’. Biffa have also given guidance on bin collections while Worthing Pier has closed.
Here's how Storm Ciarán will affect bin collection timings
The bin collection company issued a statement regarding Storm Ciaran and bin collections.
In a statement, the collection company Biffa said: “Biffa collections are still scheduled as usual, but there may be some disruptions due to Storm Ciaran.
“Please do not place your bins out the evening before your collection but ensure they are available from 7am onwards. We will maintain constant communication with our contacts at Biffa so if the situation changes we can update you.”
Storm Ciaran forces closure of Worthing Pier due to high tides and high winds
Storm Ciaran is approaching and with the high tides and winds forecast, Worthing Borough Council has taken the decision to close Worthing Pier.
School closed
St Wilfrid’s Catholic School in Crawley has announced it will be closed on Thursday.
One-man crusade to clear up Horsham flooding hotspots
Storm Ciarán: National Highways and Gatwick Airport issue travel advice as South East braces for strong winds and heavy rain
National Highways and London Gatwick Airport have issued travel advice ahead of Storm Ciarán.
National Highways is advising drivers to take extra care on the roads and be prepared with Storm Ciarán predicted to bring strong winds and heavy rain across large parts of the South West, South East and East regions through tonight and tomorrow.
The Met Office has issued yellow and amber alerts for strong winds and rain, with an amber alert for strong winds in place across Devon and Cornwall through Thursday morning and across London and the South East during Thursday, and a yellow alert for wind and rain across the South West, parts of the South East and East Anglia. https://www.sussexexpress.co.uk/news/transport/storm-ciaran-national-highways-and-gatwick-airport-issue-travel-advice-as-south-east-braces-for-strong-winds-and-heavy-rain-4393547
Rough seas in Brighton
Gatwick preparations
A London Gatwick spokesperson told us: “We will be monitoring the weather situation closely as always and putting plans in place as necessary in collaboration with our airlines.”
River Arun 'the highest it has ever been' in Arundel as Storm Ciarán hits Sussex
Residents in Arundel have taken photos of the River Arun flowing very high.
Some say it looks to be at the highest level it has even been in their memory of living in the town.
National Highways advises drivers to take extra care ahead of Storm Ciarán
As a result, National Highways has issued a Severe Weather Alert for gales, with a significant risk to vehicles using the Strategic Road Network, particularly in the South West and South East regions and southern coastal areas across Dorset and Kent.
These roads are closed due to flooding; severe delays on A27, A24 and A259 amid traffic signal failure and roadworks
Here is your travel report for Sussex on Wednesday, November 1. National Highways has reported delays of more than 20 minutes on the A27 eastbound in West Sussex – between Worthing and Shoreham-by-Sea – ‘due to reports of faulty traffic lights at Sompting’.
A spokesperson added: “Our regional control room have been made aware and will be investigating. Please allow extra journey time.”
