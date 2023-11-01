BREAKING
Sussex weather live: updates as Storm Ciarán approaches - advice on bin collections, Worthing pier closes and schools close

Flooding, tornados and heavy rain have hit Sussex at the weekend – and the county is now prepared for Storm Ciarán to hit.
Mark Dunford
By Mark Dunford
Published 30th Oct 2023, 10:05 GMT
Updated 1st Nov 2023, 17:42 GMT
The Priory Meadow Shopping Centre in Hastings was flooded again for the second time this year, a tornado hit Wick in West Sussex while West Sussex Fire Rescue Service ‘still dealing with flooding’ in Bognor Regis as a high volume pump is working to prevent flooding of electrical substation. The River Arun is also ‘the highest it has ever been’. Biffa have also given guidance on bin collections while Worthing Pier has closed.

And see the latest on Storm Ciarán.

All the latest can be seen below – the page will show when there are updates.

Sussex weather live – updates as heavy rain leads to flooding across county

17:40 GMT

Here's how Storm Ciarán will affect bin collection timings

The bin collection company issued a statement regarding Storm Ciaran and bin collections.

In a statement, the collection company Biffa said: “Biffa collections are still scheduled as usual, but there may be some disruptions due to Storm Ciaran.

“Please do not place your bins out the evening before your collection but ensure they are available from 7am onwards. We will maintain constant communication with our contacts at Biffa so if the situation changes we can update you.”

https://www.sussexexpress.co.uk/must-read/heres-how-storm-ciaran-will-affect-bin-collection-timings-4394127

17:37 GMT

Storm Ciaran forces closure of Worthing Pier due to high tides and high winds

Storm Ciaran is approaching and with the high tides and winds forecast, Worthing Borough Council has taken the decision to close Worthing Pier.

Full story here

https://www.sussexexpress.co.uk/news/environment/storm-ciaran-forces-closure-of-worthing-pier-due-to-high-tides-and-high-winds-4394202

16:55 GMT

School closed

St Wilfrid’s Catholic School in Crawley has announced it will be closed on Thursday.

15:20 GMT

One-man crusade to clear up Horsham flooding hotspots

12:26 GMT

Storm Ciarán: National Highways and Gatwick Airport issue travel advice as South East braces for strong winds and heavy rain

National Highways and London Gatwick Airport have issued travel advice ahead of Storm Ciarán.

National Highways is advising drivers to take extra care on the roads and be prepared with Storm Ciarán predicted to bring strong winds and heavy rain across large parts of the South West, South East and East regions through tonight and tomorrow.

The Met Office has issued yellow and amber alerts for strong winds and rain, with an amber alert for strong winds in place across Devon and Cornwall through Thursday morning and across London and the South East during Thursday, and a yellow alert for wind and rain across the South West, parts of the South East and East Anglia. https://www.sussexexpress.co.uk/news/transport/storm-ciaran-national-highways-and-gatwick-airport-issue-travel-advice-as-south-east-braces-for-strong-winds-and-heavy-rain-4393547

12:24 GMT

Rough seas in Brighton

Rough seas in Brighton, East Sussex ahead of the arrival of Storm Ciarann this evening. It is predicted it will bring very strong along southern coastal areas of England in particular where gusts of 70 to 80mph are possible. UK WEATHERRough seas in Brighton, East Sussex ahead of the arrival of Storm Ciarann this evening. It is predicted it will bring very strong along southern coastal areas of England in particular where gusts of 70 to 80mph are possible. UK WEATHER
Rough seas in Brighton, East Sussex ahead of the arrival of Storm Ciarann this evening. It is predicted it will bring very strong along southern coastal areas of England in particular where gusts of 70 to 80mph are possible. UK WEATHER
10:58 GMT

Gatwick preparations

A London Gatwick spokesperson told us: “We will be monitoring the weather situation closely as always and putting plans in place as necessary in collaboration with our airlines.”

10:40 GMT

River Arun 'the highest it has ever been' in Arundel as Storm Ciarán hits Sussex

Residents in Arundel have taken photos of the River Arun flowing very high.

Some say it looks to be at the highest level it has even been in their memory of living in the town.

Pictures and full story here

https://www.sussexexpress.co.uk/news/environment/river-arun-the-highest-it-has-ever-been-in-arundel-as-storm-ciaran-hits-sussex-4393176

10:38 GMT

National Highways advises drivers to take extra care ahead of Storm Ciarán

National Highways is advising drivers to take extra care on the roads and be prepared with Storm Ciarán predicted to bring strong winds and heavy rain across large parts of the South West, South East and East regions through tonight and tomorrow.

The Met Office has issued yellow and amber alerts for strong winds and rain, with an amber alert for strong winds in place across Devon and Cornwall through Thursday morning and across London and the South East during Thursday, and a yellow alert for wind and rain across the South West, parts of the South East and East Anglia.

As a result, National Highways has issued a Severe Weather Alert for gales, with a significant risk to vehicles using the Strategic Road Network, particularly in the South West and South East regions and southern coastal areas across Dorset and Kent.

08:37 GMT

These roads are closed due to flooding; severe delays on A27, A24 and A259 amid traffic signal failure and roadworks

Here is your travel report for Sussex on Wednesday, November 1. National Highways has reported delays of more than 20 minutes on the A27 eastbound in West Sussex – between Worthing and Shoreham-by-Sea – ‘due to reports of faulty traffic lights at Sompting’.

A spokesperson added: “Our regional control room have been made aware and will be investigating. Please allow extra journey time.”

Full details here

https://www.sussexexpress.co.uk/news/transport/these-roads-are-closed-due-to-flooding-severe-delays-on-a27-a24-and-a259-amid-traffic-signal-failure-and-roadworks-4392968

