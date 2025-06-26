Sussex weather: Date Met Office is forecasting 28°C heat for Sussex as heatwave criteria could be reached
The Met Office is forecasting temperatures to reach the high 20s towards the end of the week, with some places in the UK potentially meeting heatwave criteria.
A map from the forecaster shows temperatures in Sussex could peak at 28°C in Brighton, Uckfield and Hastings at around 16:00 on Monday June 30.
London and South East England Met Office forecast
June 26
Any showers soon clearing east to brighter spells, before further cloud and isolated showers spread to most parts by midday. Cloud then clearing to give some warm afternoon sunny spells. Maximum temperature 25 °C.
June 27 to June 29
Breezy and largely dry Friday, with warm sunny spells. Lighter winds through the weekend, with sunny spells, variable cloud and isolated showers. Turning very warm, especially across eastern parts.
Have you got a video you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your footage will appear on our website.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.