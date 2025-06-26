Watch the latest Met Office video forecast, as 28°C temperatures are expected in Sussex.

The Met Office is forecasting temperatures to reach the high 20s towards the end of the week, with some places in the UK potentially meeting heatwave criteria.

A map from the forecaster shows temperatures in Sussex could peak at 28°C in Brighton, Uckfield and Hastings at around 16:00 on Monday June 30.

London and South East England Met Office forecast

June 26

Any showers soon clearing east to brighter spells, before further cloud and isolated showers spread to most parts by midday. Cloud then clearing to give some warm afternoon sunny spells. Maximum temperature 25 °C.

A Met Office map shows high temperatures forecast for Sussex on Monday June 30. | Met Office

June 27 to June 29

Breezy and largely dry Friday, with warm sunny spells. Lighter winds through the weekend, with sunny spells, variable cloud and isolated showers. Turning very warm, especially across eastern parts.

