Sussex weather outlook for Monday, December 27
It will be a largely rainy day, with heavy showers in places, the Met Office said.
Monday, 27th December 2021, 8:53 am
The rain will turn more showery into the afternoon, but some further heavier bursts are likely along the coast in the evening, where winds will be strong. The maximum temperature is expected to be 11°C.
Tonight it will be cloudy with showery outbreaks of rain continuing through the night, and staying mild, the Met Office said.
It will be breezy with winds strong along the coast.
The minimum temperature is expected to be 7°C.