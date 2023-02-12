According to the Met Office, today (Sunday, February 12) will remain generally cloudy. A few bright or sunny spells might develop in some areas by the afternoon. It will feel mild with light winds. The maximum temperature is expected to be 10°C.
Tonight it will remain dry overnight with a few cloud breaks developing to give some clear spells, especially towards coastal areas, the Met Office said. The minimum temperature is expected to be 5°C.
Tomorrow (Monday, February 13) will be dry, with the best of the afternoon sunshine across western areas, the Met Office said. The maximum temperature is expected to be 11°C.
On Tuesday (February 14) mist and fog will clear to make way for sunshine by the afternoon, the Met office said.
It will be cloudier on Wednesday (February 15), with rain and winds arriving overnight. The Met Office said Thursday (February 16) will be rather wet and breezy.