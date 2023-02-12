Here is the weather outlook for the week ahead in Sussex.

According to the Met Office, today (Sunday, February 12) will remain generally cloudy. A few bright or sunny spells might develop in some areas by the afternoon. It will feel mild with light winds. The maximum temperature is expected to be 10°C.

Tonight it will remain dry overnight with a few cloud breaks developing to give some clear spells, especially towards coastal areas, the Met Office said. The minimum temperature is expected to be 5°C.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tomorrow (Monday, February 13) will be dry, with the best of the afternoon sunshine across western areas, the Met Office said. The maximum temperature is expected to be 11°C.

Weather. Photo: Shutterstock

On Tuesday (February 14) mist and fog will clear to make way for sunshine by the afternoon, the Met office said.