It will be a bright start for many areas, but widespread showers will develop throughout the day, the Met Office said.

There will be showers by the afternoon and some will be heavy, with localised downpours.

The maximum temperature will be 18°C.

Weather news

The showers will fade away this evening, the Met Office said, leaving mostly clear skies overnight.

It will become chilly with some mist or fog patches by tomorrow morning.