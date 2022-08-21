Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Met Office said there will be a ‘mixture of cloud and sunny spells’ today (Sunday, August 21).

Occasional showers are also possible along the south coast, ‘particularly during the morning’, but it will ‘remain warm and dry for most’, with highs of 25 degrees Celsius.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A bright start has been forecast for Monday morning but outbreaks of cloud and rain will ‘quickly spread east’, and will ‘become persistent in places’, the Met Office said.

The Met Office said areas of low pressure in the Atlantic and a ‘rejuvenated jet stream’ are sending weather fronts and showery conditions across the UK.

It will feel warm and humid, with temperatures peaking at 24 degrees Celsius.

The Met Office also provided a brief outlook for Tuesday through to Thursday.

Tuesday will be ‘rather cloudy’ with some showers.

On Wednesday, it will be cloudy ‘at first’, with sunny spells and showers later on. It will feel ‘warm and humid’.

Thursday will be sunny with a ‘chance of thundery showers’.

‘Changeable weather conditions’

The Met Office said areas of low pressure in the Atlantic and a ‘rejuvenated jet stream’ are sending weather fronts and showery conditions across the UK.

This has brought ‘changeable weather conditions’ this weekend and will continue into the start of next week.

A spokesperson added: “The trend through to the middle of next week is for the weather to slowly turn drier and a little warmer as high pressure builds to the west of the UK, although some areas are still likely to see some shower activity, primarily southeast and northwestern regions.

"However, there is currently no indication that we will see a return to the heatwave conditions of earlier this month, with temperatures likely peaking Wednesday across the southeast.”

The Met Office’s deputy chief meteorologist, Adam Thornhill, said: “While high pressure often brings fine and dry weather at this time of the year, with this system likely building to the west of the UK, cooler air is forecast to be bought southwards across the country from the north.

“Combine this with daylight hours shortening as we move towards September, and temperatures are unlikely to reach the same level as we have seen at times earlier this summer.”