Here’s your full weather update for the festive period.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Just one snowflake needs to be spotted for it to be classed a ‘white Christmas’, according to the Met Office.

However, this looks unlikely for Sussex this year, with rain largely forecast across the UK, in addition to a yellow weather warning for wind.

Christmas Eve

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Heavy snow hit Sussex in 2010. This photo was taken in Burgess Hill near the woolpack on Saturday, December 18. Photo: Sussex World

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Today (December 24) is set to be ‘rather breezy’, according to the Met Office, with some strong gusts possible.

It will remain cloudy throughout the day and overnight, with a few outbreaks of rain and drizzle.

The maximum temperature is set to be 13 °C.

Christmas Day

Then, on Christmas morning (Monday, December 25), Sussex is set to wake up to a wet, cloudy and breezy day.

Light rain is expected throughout the day, turning heavier for a time before clearing during the late afternoon.

The maximum temperature is set to be 13 °C.

Boxing Day

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tuesday (December 26) will be brighter, with the day generally being dry.

There will be a few sunny spells throughout the day.

Wednesday, December 27

A yellow weather warning for wind has been put in place for Wednesday, which is due to be cloudy and rainy.

The warning will be in place from 3am to 6pm.