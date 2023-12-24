Sussex weather update: Here's your full forecast for the Christmas period
and live on Freeview channel 276
Just one snowflake needs to be spotted for it to be classed a ‘white Christmas’, according to the Met Office.
However, this looks unlikely for Sussex this year, with rain largely forecast across the UK, in addition to a yellow weather warning for wind.
Christmas Eve
Today (December 24) is set to be ‘rather breezy’, according to the Met Office, with some strong gusts possible.
It will remain cloudy throughout the day and overnight, with a few outbreaks of rain and drizzle.
The maximum temperature is set to be 13 °C.
Christmas Day
Then, on Christmas morning (Monday, December 25), Sussex is set to wake up to a wet, cloudy and breezy day.
Light rain is expected throughout the day, turning heavier for a time before clearing during the late afternoon.
The maximum temperature is set to be 13 °C.
Boxing Day
Tuesday (December 26) will be brighter, with the day generally being dry.
There will be a few sunny spells throughout the day.
Wednesday, December 27
A yellow weather warning for wind has been put in place for Wednesday, which is due to be cloudy and rainy.
The warning will be in place from 3am to 6pm.
According to the Met Office, coastal areas are likely to be affected by spray and large waves, while the winds could cause power cuts and transport disruption – so drive safely if you’re heading back home after Christmas.