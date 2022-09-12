Sussex weather: Weekly forecast commencing September 12
Here’s your weekly weather forecast for Sussex – commencing September 12.
Today will be rather cloudy, with the chance of a few isolated light showers, but many places will stay dry overnight.
Tomorrow will also be rather cloudy, with isolated showers throughout the day and occasional bright or sunny spells developing.
It will be less warm the Monday – with a chance of heavy, thundery rain into the county later on in the day.
A maximum temperature of 23 °C is predicted.
According to the Met Office – heavy, thundery rain is excepted on the south coast at first on Wednesday, becoming dry with sunny spells developing.
Towards the end of the week it will be fine and dry, feeling cooler and fresher, with sunny spells on Thursday and Friday.