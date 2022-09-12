Sussex weather: Weekly forecast commencing September 12

Sussex weather

Today will be rather cloudy, with the chance of a few isolated light showers, but many places will stay dry overnight.

Tomorrow will also be rather cloudy, with isolated showers throughout the day and occasional bright or sunny spells developing.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It will be less warm the Monday – with a chance of heavy, thundery rain into the county later on in the day.

A maximum temperature of 23 °C is predicted.

According to the Met Office – heavy, thundery rain is excepted on the south coast at first on Wednesday, becoming dry with sunny spells developing.