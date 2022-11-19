Edit Account-Sign Out
Sussex weather: What does next week look like? Will there be more flooding?

We’ve had a lot of rain recently with some local flooding. Here’s a look at the week ahead (November 21-25) across Sussex, according to the Met Office.

By India Wentworth
11 minutes ago
Updated 19th Nov 2022, 11:45am

Chichester:

Monday - light rain, clearing in the evening (temperature highs: 11 / temperature lows: 5)

Tuesday - cloudy, then sunny intervals (temperature highs: 10 / temperature lows: 4)

Sussex flooding: This is how the Onslow Arms pub at Loxwood looked this week (November 17)

Wednesday - heavy rain, then sunny intervals (temperature highs: 12 / temperature lows: 9)

Thursday - cloudy (temperature highs: 13 / temperature lows: 10)

Friday - cloudy, then sunny intervals (temperature highs: 12 / temperature lows: 9)

Worthing:

Monday - light showers, clear by early evening (temperature highs: 12 / temperature lows: 5)

Tuesday - light showers, sunny by late morning (temperature highs: 10 / temperature lows: 5)

Wednesday - light showers, sunny afternoon (temperature highs: 12 / temperature lows: 10)

Thursday - cloudy (temperature highs: 13 / temperature lows: 11)

Friday - cloudy (temperature highs: 13 / temperature lows: 10)

Horsham:

Monday - light rain, clearing by early evening (temperature highs: 10 / temperature lows: 4)

Tuesday - light showers, then sunny intervals (temperature highs: 9 / temperature lows: 3)

Wednesday - light rain, clearing by early evening (temperature highs: 11 / temperature lows: 7)

Thursday - cloudy, then sunny intervals (temperature highs: 12 / temperature lows: 9)

Friday - cloudy, then sunny intervals (temperature highs: 12 / temperature lows: 8)

Eastbourne:

Monday - light rain (temperature highs: 11 / temperature lows: 6)

Tuesday - light showers, cloudy by lunchtime (temperature highs: 10 / temperature lows: 5)

Wednesday - light showers, cloudy by early evening (temperature highs: 12 / temperature lows: 10)

Thursday - cloudy (temperature highs: 13 / temperature lows: 11)

Friday - cloudy, then heavy showers by late morning (temperature highs: 13 / temperature lows: 10)

Hastings:

Monday - cloudy, light showers by late morning (temperature highs: 12 / temperature lows: 6)

Tuesday - light showers, cloudy by lunchtime (temperature highs: 10 / temperature lows: 6)

Wednesday - cloudy, heavy showers by late morning (temperature highs: 12 / temperature lows: 10)

Thursday - cloudy (temperature highs: 13 / temperature lows: 11)

Friday - cloudy (temperature highs: 13 / temperature lows: 10)

Flooding in Sussex this week

