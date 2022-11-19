Sussex weather: What does next week look like? Will there be more flooding?

Chichester:
Monday - light rain, clearing in the evening (temperature highs: 11 / temperature lows: 5)
Tuesday - cloudy, then sunny intervals (temperature highs: 10 / temperature lows: 4)
Wednesday - heavy rain, then sunny intervals (temperature highs: 12 / temperature lows: 9)
Thursday - cloudy (temperature highs: 13 / temperature lows: 10)
Friday - cloudy, then sunny intervals (temperature highs: 12 / temperature lows: 9)
Worthing:
Monday - light showers, clear by early evening (temperature highs: 12 / temperature lows: 5)
Tuesday - light showers, sunny by late morning (temperature highs: 10 / temperature lows: 5)
Wednesday - light showers, sunny afternoon (temperature highs: 12 / temperature lows: 10)
Thursday - cloudy (temperature highs: 13 / temperature lows: 11)
Friday - cloudy (temperature highs: 13 / temperature lows: 10)
Horsham:
Monday - light rain, clearing by early evening (temperature highs: 10 / temperature lows: 4)
Tuesday - light showers, then sunny intervals (temperature highs: 9 / temperature lows: 3)
Wednesday - light rain, clearing by early evening (temperature highs: 11 / temperature lows: 7)
Thursday - cloudy, then sunny intervals (temperature highs: 12 / temperature lows: 9)
Friday - cloudy, then sunny intervals (temperature highs: 12 / temperature lows: 8)
Eastbourne:
Monday - light rain (temperature highs: 11 / temperature lows: 6)
Tuesday - light showers, cloudy by lunchtime (temperature highs: 10 / temperature lows: 5)
Wednesday - light showers, cloudy by early evening (temperature highs: 12 / temperature lows: 10)
Thursday - cloudy (temperature highs: 13 / temperature lows: 11)
Friday - cloudy, then heavy showers by late morning (temperature highs: 13 / temperature lows: 10)
Hastings:
Monday - cloudy, light showers by late morning (temperature highs: 12 / temperature lows: 6)
Tuesday - light showers, cloudy by lunchtime (temperature highs: 10 / temperature lows: 6)
Wednesday - cloudy, heavy showers by late morning (temperature highs: 12 / temperature lows: 10)
Thursday - cloudy (temperature highs: 13 / temperature lows: 11)
Friday - cloudy (temperature highs: 13 / temperature lows: 10)