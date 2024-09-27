Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

After brief respite, more wind and rain is forecast in the UK next week.

Heavy rainfall has been reported across the country in recent weeks – and Sussex is no exception.

Multiple road closures were in place in Sussex this morning – with photos showing a tree on top of a car and a van in one village.

A yellow weather warning was in place from yesterday (Thursday) until 9am this morning (Friday) – and the Met Office correctly predicted that heavy rain ‘will bring the potential for some flooding and disruption to transport’.

Photographs have emerged from Rectory Gardens in Sompting, West Sussex – showing a tree has blown on top of a car and a van. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Some light rain has been forecast for some parts of Sussex (more likely in East Sussex) on Saturday but this will change to sunny intervals in the afternoon, according to the Met Office.

The rain will return, and become more widespread once again, on Sunday. There is a yellow wind warning for southwest England and Wales on Sunday but the South East is not affected.

There will be more light showers on Monday morning – but will become ‘overcast’, the Met Office said. There could be sunny intervals in parts of the county.

A Met Office spokesperson said: “A briefly drier interlude of weather will develop for many on Friday and Saturday, but further wind and rain will reach the UK on Sunday and into Monday.

“Southern and central parts of England have had a very wet period of weather in the last few days, with recent amber weather warnings preceding flooding and travel disruption for some.

“Some counties in southern and central England have already had more than 250 per cent of their average September rainfall, with the month’s full provisional statistics to be released on October 1.

"Friday and Saturday will see generally drier weather develop for much of the UK, though this will coincide with a drop in temperatures as a northerly airflow develops and could introduce widespread frost on Friday night.

“Exceptions to the drier conditions will be some showers in northern and eastern coasts, with these sporadically drifting further in land at times.”

While Sunday will ‘start dry and fine for many’, further wind and rain will ‘move in from the southwest’, with a yellow warning for wind issued for southwest England and parts of Wales.

Met Office deputy chief meteorologist Dan Holley said: “After a drier interlude for many on Friday, Saturday and early Sunday, attention shifts to a deep area of low pressure to the southwest which will bring rain and strong winds to parts of the UK, potentially impactful for some.

“A yellow warning for wind has been issued for much of Sunday across portions of southwest England and south and west Wales, where gusts could reach or even exceed 60 mph on exposed coasts, and 50-55 mph more widely. This system will gradually track eastwards through Sunday and into Monday and will bring another spell of wet weather fairly widely across the UK.

“We’re continuing to monitor the rainfall with this system, as rain falling on saturated ground in flood-hit areas has the potential to cause further impacts. Stay up to date with the latest forecast as further warnings could be issued in the coming days.”

After a ‘rather wet’ Monday, and ‘perhaps extending’ into Tuesday in some eastern and south-eastern areas, it should become ‘somewhat drier and brighter more widely’ around midweek.

The Met Office added: “However, there are signals for the potential of further wet and windy weather towards the end of next week.”