Here’s when the ‘mini heatwave’ is forecast to end in Sussex.

The South East has enjoyed some glorious weather over the past week.

In fact, the UK has recorded its sunniest April since records began in 1910 – with an average of 228.9 hours of sunshine across the month – according to the Met Office.

With the bank holiday almost upon us, everyone will be asking if the warm weather is here to stay.

Brighton during a heatwave last summer (June 25, 2024). Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Here’s the forecast for the next few days, according to the Met Office:

Friday

Generally fine and dry with sunny spells, and still very warm.

Isolated showers may develop inland by afternoon, with a low chance of thunder.

Also a chance of some mist or low cloud along the English Channel coast.

North Sussex will see maximum temperatures of 25°C. Along the coast, temperatures will reach about 22°C.

Saturday

Most places dry with bright or sunny spells, and feeling noticeably less warm.

Chance of thicker cloud giving some showery rain for the English Channel coast. Breeze increasing later.

North Sussex will see maximum temperatures of 21°C. Along the coast, temperatures will reach about 21°C.

Sunday to Tuesday:

Mainly dry with bright or sunny spells.

However variable, occasionally large amounts of cloud, giving isolated light showers in east.

Brisk, occasionally strong coastal winds, easing later. Feeling much cooler.

North Sussex will see maximum temperatures of 15°C. Along the coast, temperatures will reach about 16°C.